Coronavirus update: Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared by Delhi Police

Delhi Police cleared the hotbed of anti-CAA protests - Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday morning after 101 days amid a nationwide lockdown due to deadly coronavirus.

Cops reached the site at around 7 am. The protestors refused to budge despite repeated persuasion and force had to be used to clear up the site, according to an official. The official further stated that large gatherings are banned due to Section 144 being imposed in the capital. Police has detained nine people- three men and six women.

After clearing Shaheen Bagh off protestors, Delhi Police tightened security at the protest site under Section 144 imposed in the capital due to coronavirus pandemic.

Jaffrabad in Northeast Delhi and Turkman Gate in old Delhi were also cleared off protestors on Tuesday morning. Clearing of anti-CAA protest sites comes two days after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete lockdown till March 31 in the Union Territory in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the lockdown from March 22 to March 31 and wrote, "Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures."

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Delhi will be under lockdown from tomorrow 6 AM until 31st March. Certain exceptions have been made to ensure essential items are available for purchase and basic services continue to operate. https://t.co/SlghXpFHBM â Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

Delhi has reported 30 coronavirus positive cases, including 1 death. Delhi government has shut down public transport and closed shops, barring essential services. 492 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported across India, including 9 deaths, according to Health Ministry.

In a recent development, the Delhi Police have sealed all border pickets to mitigate COVID-19 spread. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava told ANI that movement or gathering is not allowed and prohibitory orders have also been issued about the same.

