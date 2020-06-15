Coronavirus vaccine, drug: Patanjali claims to find cure; Johnson & Johnson nears human trials

While no coronavirus vaccine has received approval as of yet, companies from across the globe have joined the search. Some companies such as Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have made headlines due to their progress in the research. Johnson & Johnson expects a corona vaccine to be approved by 2021, while AstraZeneca has signed a deal to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, closer home, Patanjali Ayurveda has said that they have found an Ayurveda cure for coronavirus.

Here's a look at the updates from coronavirus vaccine and drugs development from across the world:

INDIA

CEO of Patanjali Ayurveda Acharya Balkrishna said that the company has developed an Ayurveda medicine that has cured coronavirus patients within a span of five to 14 days. Balkrishna said that the trial was conducted on hundreds of patients and that the medicine has yielded "100 per cent favourable results".

"We appointed a team of scientists after the Covid-19 outbreak. First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results," said Balkrishna.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has included the use of antiviral drug Remdesivir as part of its investigational therapy for restricted emergency use. "As is the case with other anti-virals, this drug should be used as early in the disease course as possible to achieve any meaningful effect and should be avoided in patients with severe disease," the document read, further adding, "Use of these drugs is subjected to limited availability in the country as of now. Currently, these drugs should only be used in a defined subgroup of patients."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also said that a coronavirus vaccine is likely to be discovered soon. "The corona crisis will not last long. Our scientists and scientists in other countries are working day and night to develop the vaccine. I am confident that we will get the vaccine very soon," Gadkari said on Sunday.

GLOBAL

AstraZeneca has signed a contract with European governments to supply 400 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine, developed by Oxford, is under the trial phases. When approved, deliveries could start as soon as the end of 2020. "This will ensure that hundreds of millions of people in Europe will have access to this vaccine, of course if it works and we will know that by the end of summer," company's chief executive, Pascal Soriot said. The deal has been signed with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance (IVA), a group formed by France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands to ensure that vaccine doses are available for all the member states as soon as possible.

Johnson & Johnson said that they are hopeful of receiving the green signal for the coronavirus vaccine by as early as 2021. Human clinical trial of the Johnson & Johnson corona vaccine candidate would begin by the end of July. "We remain committed to global access to our vaccine and are in discussions with many partners around the world to make this a reality. There is a lot of capacity in India. So, we are actively exploring what we can do all over the world, but a very logical place for capacity is India," said chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels to The Economic Times.

China's Sinovac has said that the coronavirus vaccine shot is safe and effective as it has successfully elicited immune responses during human trials. No side-effects have been caused and more than 90 per cent of people have induced neutralising antibodies two weeks after inoculation, the company said in a statement. The preliminary findings have come from trials in China that included 743 healthy people aged from 18 to 59 years.

Israel is in talks with Moderna to buy its coronavirus vaccine that is entering the final stage of testing, as mentioned in a Reuters report. However, the ministry spokesperson declined to comment. Moderna plans to start trials including 30,000 volunteers in July.

