Coronavirus vaccine: Russian COVID-19 vaccine recommended for 18-60 years old

The Russian vaccine that was announced on Wednesday has been recommended for the use of people from ages 18 to 60 years. "Clinical studies have now been carried out on a group of volunteers aged from 18 to 60 years old. Thus, this vaccine is now indicated for use in people from 18 to 60 years old," Vladimir Bondarev, head of the Russian Health Ministry's Scientific Centre for Expert Evaluation of Medicinal Products, said.

Bondarev also said that additional clinical studies are required for older people, as mentioned in Sputnik News. The studies are likely to be done during the post-registration clinical trials.

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology that is producing the Russain vaccine, said that he has been vaccinated and is feeling good. Gintsburg is 60-year-old.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world's first coronavirus vaccine. He added that one of his daughters has been administered the vaccine. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V is now all set to be produced industrially. Putin said the vaccine has passed all necessary checks, as mentioned in the news website.

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered," he said, during a televised video conference call with government ministers. Vladimir Putin also thanked everyone who worked on the first coronavirus vaccine and said it is a "very important step for the world".

The vaccine, developed jointly by Gamaleya and Russian Direct Investment Fund, has two separate components that together are expected to provide immunity against the virus. The Russian vaccine has been tested on 76 volunteers so far. The tests were conducted at the Sechenov University and the Defence Ministry's Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital.

