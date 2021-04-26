COVID-19: Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolours, says #StayStrongIndia

Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with the colours of the Indian national flag in solidarity with the country as it grapples with a double whammy of rising COVID-19 cases and a stretched healthcare system. It also flashed the "#StayStrongIndia" message.
Official Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in UAE and the Burj Khalifa shared the video of the illuminated tower. The Indian Embassy in UAE tweeted, "As India battles the gruesome war against COVID-19, its friend UAE sends its best wishes. Burj Khalifa in Dubai lits up to showcase its support. #IndiaUAEDosti"
âï¸As #India battles the gruesome war against #COVID19 , its friend #UAE sends its best wishesâ India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) April 25, 2021
ð @BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lits up in ð®ð³ to showcase its support#IndiaUAEDosti@MEAIndia@cgidubai@AmbKapoor@MoFAICUAE@IndianDiplomacy@DrSJaishankar@narendramodipic.twitter.com/9OFERnLDL4
Users could not help but appreciate the UAE for this gesture. They also noted that India now knows who its friends in need are.
Here are some user comments
India is fighting back with strong desire. #loveforindia#IndiaFightsBackâ Rajeshð®ð³if anybody needs help pls contact með·ð (@RajeshROfficial) April 26, 2021
Thankyou @UAEembassyIndia@BurjKhalifa for your Huge support for Indian people.
We are true friend and longliveð¤ð¼
Jay hindð®ð³ð¦ðªð
showing your love and prayers for India during our biggest battle
We NOW very well know who our friends are during this time of need! Long live the UAE! Long live the leadership!!â Priceless ð®ð³ (@Bhagwaa) April 25, 2021
We Shall Overcome- Again.â Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) April 26, 2021
Thanks for Lighting the Dark Hours. https://t.co/AUFJuk8J7T
you should also learn how UAE managed to control this pandemic and also learn how they live in harmonyâ shiva (@shivmenon6) April 26, 2021
India and Indians loves this gesture thank you UAEâ Naquid Alam ÙØ§ÙØ¯ Ø¹Ø§ÙÙ (@naquidalam01) April 25, 2021
Love and respect from India â¤ï¸ð®ð³ð#IndiaFightsBack
India's total coronavirus tally has surged to 1,73,13,163 cases whereas active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark. A total of 3,52,991 people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day surge so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.
The COVID-19 death toll surged to 1, 95,123 with 2,812 new fatalities. States like Maharashtra (64,760), Karnataka (14,426), Delhi (14,248), Tamil Nadu (13,557), Uttar Pradesh (11,165), West Bengal (10,941), Punjab (8,432) and Andhra Pradesh (7,685) have reported the highest number of deaths over the last 24 hours.
