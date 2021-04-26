COVID-19: Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolours, says #StayStrongIndia

Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with the colours of the Indian national flag in solidarity with the country as it grapples with a double whammy of rising COVID-19 cases and a stretched healthcare system. It also flashed the "#StayStrongIndia" message.

Official Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in UAE and the Burj Khalifa shared the video of the illuminated tower. The Indian Embassy in UAE tweeted, "As India battles the gruesome war against COVID-19, its friend UAE sends its best wishes. Burj Khalifa in Dubai lits up to showcase its support. #IndiaUAEDosti"





Users could not help but appreciate the UAE for this gesture. They also noted that India now knows who its friends in need are.

Here are some user comments

India is fighting back with strong desire. #loveforindia#IndiaFightsBack

Thankyou @UAEembassyIndia@BurjKhalifa for your Huge support for Indian people.

We are true friend and longliveð¤ð¼

Jay hindð®ð³ð¦ðªð

showing your love and prayers for India during our biggest battle â Rajeshð®ð³if anybody needs help pls contact með·ð (@RajeshROfficial) April 26, 2021

We NOW very well know who our friends are during this time of need! Long live the UAE! Long live the leadership!! â Priceless ð®ð³ (@Bhagwaa) April 25, 2021

We Shall Overcome- Again.

Thanks for Lighting the Dark Hours. https://t.co/AUFJuk8J7T â Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) April 26, 2021

you should also learn how UAE managed to control this pandemic and also learn how they live in harmony â shiva (@shivmenon6) April 26, 2021

India and Indians loves this gesture thank you UAE

Love and respect from India â¤ï¸ð®ð³ð#IndiaFightsBack â Naquid Alam ÙØ§ÙØ¯ Ø¹Ø§ÙÙ (@naquidalam01) April 25, 2021

India's total coronavirus tally has surged to 1,73,13,163 cases whereas active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark. A total of 3,52,991 people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day surge so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The COVID-19 death toll surged to 1, 95,123 with 2,812 new fatalities. States like Maharashtra (64,760), Karnataka (14,426), Delhi (14,248), Tamil Nadu (13,557), Uttar Pradesh (11,165), West Bengal (10,941), Punjab (8,432) and Andhra Pradesh (7,685) have reported the highest number of deaths over the last 24 hours.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: 'Heartbroken' Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pledges support in India's COVID-19 battle

Also read: COVID-19 crisis: India logs biggest single-day rise with over 3.5 lakh fresh cases, 2,812 deaths

Also read: All above 18 years to get free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi, says Kejriwal