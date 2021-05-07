COVID-19 crisis: Israel dispatches second consignment of medical aid to India

Israel on Friday dispatched the second consignment of medical aid, including three large oxygen generator plants, to India to deal with the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

An Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 360 oxygen concentrators and three large oxygen generator plants left Ben-Gurion Airport for India on Friday afternoon.

Confirming the dispatch, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said, "We stand by India the way it stood by us in the first weeks of the Corona crisis when they facilitated the arrival of vital medical equipment to Israel."

"In the coming days, further plane loads of aid are expected to take off from Israel to our friends in #India," Ashkenazi tweeted.

Israel sent the first consignment of life-saving equipment to India on Tuesday, promising to send more during the week.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

