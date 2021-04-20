COVID-19 crisis: Need 'complete trust' between industry and govt, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, April 20, said that there should be absolute trust between the industry and the government to support growth in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry, FM Sitharaman stated that the government has taken myriad steps to ensure that the economic revival continues despite the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There should be complete trust both between the government and the industry and vice versa to sustain growth. There should not be disturbances in the continuity, which lead to mistrust or distrust," the finance minister said.

Speaking about West Bengal, FM Sitharaman said industries in the state require "oxygen" along with a globalised approach to prosper.

"Industries in the state need a lot more oxygen to flourish. The history of India was written from Bengal... but even a signature product like the Darjeeling tea is now languishing," she noted.

"Kolkata used to shine with industries in the past, it should do so again. Bengal and its traditions have to be preserved and protected," the finance minister added.

Later, speaking to reporters, FM Sitharaman said there is no doubt that the BJP is coming to power in West Bengal, "where every sector is in need of help."

"Once the saffron power forms government in the state, funds will be provided to the farmers. Our manifesto had elaborated in detail about the revival of Bengal's economy," she added.

(With inputs from PTI.)