COVID-19 crisis: No Parliament Winter Session; MPs to meet directly during Budget

Centre announced the Winter Session of Parliament has been called off due to the COVID-19 crisis. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has said in a reply to Congress' leader of Opposition, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that the Parliament will now convene in January 2021 for the Budget session ahead of the Budget announcement on February 1.

Joshi had said, "Winter months are very crucial for managing the pandemic because of recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi. At present, we are in the middle of December and a coronavirus vaccine is expected very soon."

The Central Minister added he spoke to many Parliamentarians across political spectrum and all of them "have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with the Winter Session."

Chowdhury had sent a letter earlier this month to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for convening a short Parliament Winter Session in keeping with the COVID-19 precautions to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests over the three farm bills passed in September. Joshi also appreciated leaders for their cooperation in making the Monsoon Session "one of the most productive sessions with 27 bills passed in 10 consecutive sittings".

The Monsoon Session was also cut short by 10 days this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

