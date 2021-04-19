COVID-19: Delhi govt declares summer vacations in all schools; check out schedule

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday declared summer vacations in all schools in the city. This decision has been taken in light of the surging COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Initially, the summer vacation was scheduled to begin on May 11 and last till June 3. As per the state government's directions, the summer vacation will now begin from April 20, i.e. tomorrow, and last till June 9.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation has now been rescheduled and will be observed from April 20 (tomorrow) to June 9," the Directorate of Education (DoE) noted in an official order.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state government has decided to impose a lockdown in the national capital from 10:00 pm on April 19. The lockdown will last till 5:00 am on April 26.

"I appeal to Delhiites to follow lockdown which is necessary to reduce COVID cases; we will improve health system during this time," said the Chief Minister upon announcing the six-day lockdown. "In order to prevent a total collapse, L-G Anil Baijal and I took this decision. And in this duration, essential services will be allowed and more beds will also be set up."

Kejriwal had stated that Delhi's health system has been stretched thin but has not collapsed as of yet. He added that despite the national capital recording around 25,500 fresh cases every day, Delhi's healthcare system is still working. Kejriwal also requested the migrant workers in Delhi to not leave the city during the six-day lockdown.

