Lockdown in Delhi: Guidelines, rules, timings, dates; what's allowed, what's not allowed

Delhi is going to go into a complete lockdown from Monday (April 19) night in the wake of an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will be effective till April 26 morning. Announcing the six-day lockdown, CM Arvind Kejriwal said the curfew was necessary as the national capital had been witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus caseload.

He added that given the massive surge in cases, the health system might crumble in the coming days. Kejriwal added that Delhi registered around 23,000 new cases on Sunday, stating that the national capital has been logging approx. 25,000 fresh cases every day.

"If we continue to report that many Covid-19 cases every day, I am afraid the healthcare system will collapse," Kejriwal said. He added that the national capital's health system "has been stretched to its limit, is under stress. Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system."

Addressing a presser, CM Kejriwal stated that essential services, medical services, and food services will continue.

"Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly," he added.

Delhi lockdown: What's allowed?

Specific individuals are allowed to move during the curfew in Delhi, as stated in the order. These individuals comprise:

" Delhi government employees working in essential service departments, such as medical services, police, prisons, sanitation, and civil defence, etc.

" Government officers comprising PSU employees, however, they will have to furnish their official IDs.

" Private medical personnel, comprising nurses, doctors, medical equipment suppliers, paramedics, Pharma lab employees, etc.

" Judicial officers and staff members at all Delhi courts.

" People going for coronavirus test or vaccination.

" Pregnant women and patients going for getting medical services along with an attendant. However, they will have to furnish a valid ID card as well as doctor's prescription.

" People going to or coming from train stations, ISBs, and airports will have to produce a valid ticket.

" Students going to exams and those deployed for exam duties.

" Medical personnel.

" Private staff employed in the essential services sector.

" There are no curbs on interstate travel.

Delhi lockdown: What's not allowed?

" All entertainment, political social, religious, and academic gatherings are banned during the week-long lockdown in Delhi.

" All shops, malls, weekly markets, gyms, salons, public parks, shops, restaurants/bars, sports complex, shopping centres, coaching and educational institutes, beauty parlours, private establishments, and water parks shall remain shut during the curfew in the national capital.

" Public transport is permitted but with curbs. Buses and Delhi Metro will be allowed to run at 50% capacity.

" Auto rickshaws and cabs are permitted to operate with maximum two passengers, whereas maxi cabs can ferry up to five passengers. RTVs will be permitted with a maximum of 11 passengers at one time.

" Religious places/places of worship will be permitted to open but no visitors permitted.

" A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed to attend weddings. However, the guests will have to furnish wedding cards upon checking and the hosts will have to secure special passes.

" National/international sports events will be permitted without spectators.

