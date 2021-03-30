COVID-19 in India: Case count crosses 1.20 crore-mark, recovery rate falls to 94.32%

Even though COVID-19 vaccinations are gathering pace, India's coronavirus graph is still on the rise. India has reported over 1.20 crore COVID-19 cases, out of which there are 5.40 lakh active cases in the country.

India's death toll peaked to over 1.62 lakh whereas over 1.13 crore people have recovered from the contagion so far. India's national recovery rate plunged to 94.32 per cent on March 30, i.e., Tuesday.

The country's total cases crossed the 56,000-mark and reached 56,211 in the last 24 hours. 37,028 people were discharged whereas 271 people succumbed to the contagion.

Maharashtra continues to remain India's worst-hit state due to coronavirus. Total case count in India's richest state has reached over 27.13 lakh, out of which over 23.32 lakh people have recovered. Maharashtra has reported 54,181 COVID-19 deaths and over 3.27 lakh active cases.

Maharashtra is followed closely by Kerala (11.17 lakh), Karnataka (9.87 lakh), Tamil Nadu (8.79 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (6.13 lakh), West Bengal (5.84 lakh), Rajasthan (3.30 lakh) and Odisha (2.31 lakh).

Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 6 crore-mark today. Out of these, over 5.22 crore people were administered the first dose whereas 89.01 lakh received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. States like Maharashtra (57.82 lakh),Rajasthan (54.84 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (53.03 lakh), Gujarat (52.62 lakh), West Bengal (48.88 lakh), Karnataka (35.52 lakh) and Kerala (31.81 lakh) have administered a lion's share of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far.

