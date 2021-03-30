National Conference chief, Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah tests COVID-19 positive

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Omar urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms," Omar, who is also vice president of the party, said in a tweet.

"I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he added.





My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions. â Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 30, 2021

Also read: You can get COVID-19 vaccination without registration in Delhi from 3-6pm