Business Today
Loading...

National Conference chief, Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah tests COVID-19 positive

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms," Omar,  who is also vice president of the party, said in a tweet

twitter-logoPTI | March 30, 2021 | Updated 11:03 IST
National Conference chief, Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah tests COVID-19 positive
Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Omar urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms," Omar,  who is also vice president of the party, said in a tweet.

"I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he added.


Also read: You can get COVID-19 vaccination without registration in Delhi from 3-6pm

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: Farooq Abdullah COVID-19 positive | Farooq Abdullah coronavirus | omar abdullah
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close