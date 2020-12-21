COVID-19 mutant: 'No need to panic, govt on alert,' says Dr Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the government is on alert regarding the mutant coronavirus strain that has wreaked havoc in the UK. He said that there is no need to panic. "The government is alert. There is no need to panic," said the minister during a press briefing on Monday.

The minister's assurance comes as the government calls for an urgent meeting to discuss the mutant coronavirus that has spread in the UK.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that the new mutant strain of coronavirus is 'out of control'. Britons have been asked to now stay at home and follow the strictest of coronavirus regulations.

Multiple countries have already halted flights to the UK. Germany has suspended flights to the UK, following the footsteps of Belgium and Netherlands. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that all flights will be stopped and all arrivals by sea, rail, and road by citizens of Britain and South Africa will be halted. Cargo flights would be exempted. Canada, too, has halted passenger flights from the United Kingdom for 72 hours. Flights from Britain to Poland will also be suspended starting from midnight on Monday. Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Morocco have also suspended flights to the UK.

The mutant coronavirus is concentrated in London and South Eastern and Eastern England, but has also been detected across the UK. A similar variant has emerged in South Africa with similar mutations but appears to be a different strain.

Although it transmits fast, there have been no evidence so far to suggest that the mutant coronavirus strain is more deadly. Additionally, there have been no evidence to suggest that the developing vaccines won't work on the mutant COVID-19 virus.

