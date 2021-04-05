COVID-19 new curbs: 50% of migrant workers in Pune plan to leave for hometowns

Around 50% of migrant labourers in Pune, Maharashtra are planning to leave for their native states due to the closure of restaurants, bars, and restaurants in the city in the wake of spiraling COVID-19 cases, said Ganesh Shetty, President, Pune Hoteliers Association (PHA).

Earlier, the authorities announced that bars, restaurants, and eateries in Pune will remain closed for seven days beginning April 3 amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Reacting to this, Shetty told India Today that the association has taken the decision to protest against the curbs enforced on eateries, bars, and restaurants in the city. There are approx. 8,500 hotels and restaurants in Pune. Around 60,000 workers are from the labour class who earn their wages from the city's restaurant and hotel industry. The daily turnover from Pune's industry is evaluated to be around Rs 6 crore.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra thanks Maharashtra CM Thackeray for not imposing total lockdown

"50 per cent of the labour workers, waiters, and cooks are planning to return to their home states because hotels and restaurants have to follow the norms of shutting down except parcel services," Shetty said.

Meanwhile, Pune's restaurants and hoteliers' association stated that it has also decided to exhibit a protest banner, that reads "no lockdown injustice to hoteliers and customers", at the respective entrances of member hotels, restaurants, and eateries.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday, April 4, imposed a fresh set of curbs comprising a weekend lockdown and a night curfew on weekdays to stem the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Also Read: Pune night curfew update: Curfew timings from 6 pm to 6 am; restaurants, malls, religious places shut for 7 days

The restrictions were announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray following a Cabinet meeting chaired by him. The night curfew in Maharashtra will be in effect from 8 PM to 7 AM, whereas the weekend lockdown will be in force from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will be in place during the day on weekdays. The measures will be in force until April 30.

Meanwhile, essential services are excused from the ambit of the said restrictions.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 57,074 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day surge in the state ever since the pandemic began last year.