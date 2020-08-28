COVID-19 pandemic: DGCA to put passengers with no masks on no-fly list

Passengers who refuse to wear face masks on flights can be put on no-fly list as per the recent announcement by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "Flyers who refuse to wear face masks during a flight can be put on no-fly list," a senior DGCA official said. The period for which a flyer will be barred from flying shall depend on the cabin crew's assessment report.

There will be exceptions like if a passenger takes the mask off for eating or drinking or for any other issue. Passengers, who willingly refuse to wear masks and put others' lives in jeopardy will invite strict action like being placed on the no-fly list. Wearing a face mask is one of the many precautions recommended by doctors and governments to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to the DGCA, no order has been passed in this regard as the airlines and cabin crew members are empowered under the existing DGCA rules. As per DGCA rules, an airline can put any unruly passenger on its no-fly list after internal discussions and other airlines may follow suit as well.

India resumed domestic flight operations from May 25 after a two month ban under the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Special international flights are being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from abroad.

