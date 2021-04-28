COVID-19 Phase 3 vaccination registration for 18 yrs and above opens today: How to register

Amid an unprecedented number of cases in the country, vaccination drive for 18 years and above is set to open on May 1. Registration for the new phase begins today. One can register for the vaccine on the CoWin app as well as on the Aarogya Setu app.

However, as the country struggles with a shortage of vaccine doses, some states might not start the latest phase on May 1. While Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have stated that they are expecting more doses to cater to the new additions, some states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had stated that they might not be able to open up the vaccination from Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Centre allowed states to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers. COVID-19 vaccine makers can supply 50 per cent of their stock to states and private hospitals. To that end, Serum Institute has priced Covishield at Rs 400 per dose for states and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. Bharat Biotech, on the other hand, has priced Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for government and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals. Amid the subsequent furore that ensued because of the differential pricing, the Centre asked both the vaccine makers to lower their prices.

The government will continue to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for free but for those who take the vaccines at state government-run or private hospitals, the price will be as aforementioned. The Centre also said that it will continue to give vaccine doses from its quota to state and union territories for free.

One must keep in mind that vaccination in this phase will require registration and there will be no walk-in vaccinations. Recipients can register through CoWin app or Aarogya Setu app. Here's how:

COWIN APP

Open www.cowin.gov.in on web browser or download the app

Click on Register/Sign in

Enter mobile number for the OTP. Once done, click on Get OTP

Once OTP is generated, enter it and click Verify

Enter details like name, age, gender, photo ID proof on Register for Vaccination page

Click on Register. Then click on Schedule button next to name of the person

Enter pin code, or select from the list of districts. Once done, vaccination centres will show up

Select vaccination centre, date, time. Once done, click Confirm

As many as four people can be registered from same mobile number

AAROGYA SETU APP

Click on CoWIN tab on the home screen

Press on Vaccination Registration

Enter phone number for OTP

Once it is verified, Aarogya Setu will lead to Registration of Vaccination page

Enter details like aforementioned

Enter pin code or select district to get list of vaccination centres. Once done, pick desired centre

Enter date to check availability. Pick time slot

Once done, confirm appointment

