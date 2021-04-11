COVID-19 situation in Delhi 'very serious'; people should stay at home: CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated on Sunday that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is "very serious". Delhi recorded 10,732 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, stated Kejriwal. He also asked Delhiites to stay inside their homes and not go out unless it is urgent. He urged people to wear face masks, use sanitisers and to practice social distancing.

The Chief Minister maintained that the Delhi government does not want to impose a lockdown. "I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with COVID-19. It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal asked infected people to remain under home isolation and not to rush to hospitals. "The hospital beds should be left vacant for serious patients. It should not be so that people rush to hospitals and all beds are occupied and then lockdown is to be imposed," Kejriwal said during a press conference.

Kejriwal has asked all political parties to work together in order to fight the coronavirus spread. He stated that this was not the time to do politics or to point fingers.

