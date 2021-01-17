COVID-19 vaccination drive: Maharashtra suspends rollout till Jan 18 over tech issues with CoWIN app

Maharashtra suspended its coronavirus vaccination drive across the state till January 18 after it faced technical issues in the CoWIN app on Saturday. Officials stated that if the issues were sorted in a day then the next date and time would be announced on January 18.

"While implementing the Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 16, it was noticed that technical problems were occurring in the CoWIN app. Efforts are being made by the Central Government to address this problem. Completely digital registration is mandatory when vaccinating against coronavirus. While the Central government had allowed offline registration today due to a technical problem, they have directed that all further entries be made through the app. In view of this, Covid-19 vaccinations have been postponed for two days in Mumbai on Sunday 17th January 2021 and Monday 18th January 2021. Vaccination will resume as soon as the Covin app is undone," said a statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

In Mumbai, a total of 1,926 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine dose on Saturday. The official target was, however, 4,100 people. The COVID-19 vaccine drive was done in 10 different centres in Mumbai.

Rajawadi Hospital vaccinated the most with 289, followed by Dr Ambedkar Hospital Kandivali at 266, 262 at Cooper Hospital, 243 at KEM Hospital, 220 at BKC Jumbo Covid-19 Center, 190 at Nair Hospital, 188 at Sion Hospital, 149 at Bhabha Hospital, 80 at VN Desai Hospital and 39 at JJ Hospital.

The nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. As many as 1.91 lakh people received the vaccine on the first day, according to Union Health Ministry. A total of 16,755 vaccinators participated in the vaccination process across India, the ministry added.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination drive: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla receives Covishield shot

Also read: India rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive; check out pics