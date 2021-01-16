COVID-19 vaccination drive: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla receives Covishield shot

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla took a shot of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine on Saturday morning. He said that it brings him pride that Covishield is part of this historic effort. Covishield is one of the two coronavirus vaccines, along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, that have been rolled out in the country in the immunisation process. India's coronavirus vaccination drive was launched on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I wish India and Sri Narendra Modi ji great success in launching the world's largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that Covishield is part of this historic effort and to endorse it's safety and efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself," he said. Poonawalla also tweeted a video of him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success in launching the worldâs largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse itâs safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself. pic.twitter.com/X7sNxjQBN6 â Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 16, 2021

Earlier in the day, All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Dr Randeep Guleria took the coronavirus vaccine. He was the third person to be administered the shot, after a sanitation worker and a healthcare worker.

The vaccine beneficiaries would now require to take another shot in a matter of a month.

PM Modi who kickstarted the vaccination drive through a press conference urged people to take the vaccine shots. He also urged them not to drop out and said that the dosage must be completed. "Remember, these vaccines comprise two shots. And taking both the shots is necessary. It will also take some time after the second shot to show some effects," he said. The Prime Minister also asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols even if they take the vaccine.

He said that the coronavirus vaccines are safe as well as cheap. Poonawalla had earlier said that the Covishield vaccine would be given to the government at the rate of Rs 200 per dose while it will be given to private players for Rs 1,000 per dose.

