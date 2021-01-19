COVID-19 vaccination: Over 30,000 jabs administered in Bihar in 2 days

More than 30,000 people have received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first couple of days of inoculation in Bihar, where the coronavirus has claimed nearly 1,500 lives so far, the state health department said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the department, 18,122 "corona warriors" had been vaccinated on the inaugural day, while 14,745 received the jabs on Monday.

The vaccination drive will be conducted in the state four days a week Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Those who have been vaccinated shall be given a booster shot after 28 days, the statement said.

Pregnant women and people known to have allergies were advised against taking the vccine. Till date, 25.89 lakh people have contracted the virus out of whom 25.39 lakh recovered, the statement said. The recovery rate of 98.08 per cent is far superior to the national average.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,460, while active cases reported were 3,509. Patna district, which includes the state capital, has been the worst affected as it accounts for nearly one-fifths of the total caseload and more than a quarter of the total death toll for all 38 districts.

