COVID-19 vaccination: Second phase to start from tomorrow, jab to cost Rs 250 at private hospitals

India is geared up to begin the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday that will cover 10 crore people across the country. In the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive, people above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities would be administered the vaccine at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals, as per the government official. While the vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of the shot.

The Centre has capped the price of COVID-19 vaccination at Rs 250 at private hospitals - Rs 150 per dose of vaccine plus Rs 100 service charge.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination phase 2: CoWIN registration begins 9 am tomorrow; here's how to apply

In a bid to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination capacity manifold, the government has decided to involve large number of private facilities. Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts. Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs). Health departments of state governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs. A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination: Senior citizens can walk-in, register on-site from March 1; check out details

In addition, there would be government health facilities which will be used as CVCs such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centers and Health and Wellness Centers. Geo reference maps with GPS coordinates of all these health facilities have been prepared that will serve as CVCs and these Geo referenced maps are being shared with the States.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine dose to cost Rs 250 at private hospitals

The ministry also specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine -- heart failure with hospital admission in past year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with complications, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.

The nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From this date onwards, Health Care Workers (HCWs) were given the first dose of the COVID vaccine while Front Line Workers (FLWs) were included from February 2, 2021. So far, more than 1.5 core vaccinations have been done.



