COVID-19 vaccine dry run in India today; here's all you need to know

As India gears up for a coronavirus vaccine, the country is slated to undergo a vaccine dry run today. This is the second dry run in the country. Earlier, on December 28 and 29, four states -- Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab -- conducted the first COVID-19 vaccine dry run.

This development comes a day after a government-appointed panel recommended the approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine candidate manufactured by Serum Institute. The Drugs Control Authority of India is yet to give its nod.

Here's all you need to know about the nationwide coronavirus vaccine dry run:

The aim of the dry run is to test the linkages between planning and implementation so that the challenges in the process can be identified. The Co-WIN application, developed to assist in the vaccination drive, will also be tested in this process.

A sample number of beneficiaries will undergo a mock immunisation process. Staff of vaccination centres, a select group of healthcare workers will participate in the mock immunisation drive. Each centre will enrol 25 beneficiaries for the mock drill.

Each state and Union Territory has been asked to conduct the dry run at minimum three session sites in their capitals. Districts situated in difficult terrain and ones that have poor logistical support will also be included in some states.

Each designated vaccine centre will conduct every step of the vaccination process from registering test beneficiaries in Co-WIN database to verifying IDs. The mock drill will include registration, verification, mock vaccination and post-shot observation.

There will be separate entry and exit in model sites that will have a 'three-room set up'. There will be adequate space outside for awareness generation activities, displaying all IEC material and ensuring all protocols are being observed.

"Let us attempt to implement it as a real exercise with attention to the minute detail. Proper coordination will go a long way in building mutual understanding so that the upcoming vaccination drive may proceed without any glitch," said Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Also read: Serum-Oxford's 'Covishield' vaccine gets panel nod for emergency use; DCGI next

Also read: Panel seeks more data for Covaxin; conditional nod to Oxford's Covishield