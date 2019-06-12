Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: Gujarat govt on high alert; schools colleges closed in coastal districts

Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: Just a month after Cyclone Fani killed at least 60 people along the country's eastern coast, another heavy storm, called Cyclone Vayu, is set to make landfall in the state of Gujarat in the next 24 hours. The state government has chalked out an initial plan to evacuate about 3 lakh people from the coastal areas. The India Meteorological Department said Cyclone Vayu would emerge from the Arabian Sea and enter India from Gujarat with gust speeds of nearly 135 kmph. The department has said Cyclone Vayu could draw rain clouds from over the sea, thereby causing a significant delay in the arrival of monsoon in some parts of the country. "It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour during the early morning of June 13," it said.

Gujarat govt on high alert

The Gujarat government, which is on high alert, deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday. It has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal. "Storm surge of height of about 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall," the weather office said in the bulletin.

Evacuation preparation in full swing

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that the state government has sought help from the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in ensuring a smooth evacuation process in case of major destruction. He said major tourist areas along the shore, including Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan and Kutch, have been alerted. Schools and colleges along the coastal areas of the state have also been closed.

Big worry for government

Gujarat is home to the biggest oil refineries in India, including Reliance Industries. A big worry for the government is that heavy cyclone could cause significant damage to human life as well as the states infrastructure.

The government has also asked companies to ensure that the employees working at ports are moved to safer zones. A spokesman for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd told Reuters it was prepared to evacuate employees from its Mundra and Tuna ports if the need arises. "The disaster management plan has been put into action and all the necessary precautions are being put in place including the evacuation of staff if the need arises," the spokesperson said.

A Reliance executive told the agency that the company was prepared in case of any eventuality while adding that the cyclone was expected to weaken by the time it reaches the Jamnagar-based refinery.

Russian oil major Rosneft-controlled Nayara Energy also operates from the same region. Previous cyclones have caused significant damage to the country. About two decades ago, a super-cyclone had killed over 10,000 people in Odisha.