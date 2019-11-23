Daiichi Sankyo case: Delhi High Court directs Dhillon family to submit their income proofs within four weeks

Delhi high court Saturday ordered the RSSB chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his family members to submit their income proofs as part of Daiichi Sankyo case proceedings. The court asked the family to furnish their income tax returns, bank statements and balance sheets before the court within four weeks

"The garnishees who are disputing the liability of judgment debtors shall file the Income Tax Returns, bank statements and balance sheets for the relevant year to show how they have reflected the relevant transaction in their income tax return," the court order said.

"The judgment debtors shall also file the Income Tax Returns, bank statements and balance sheets for the relevant year to show the transaction between the judgment debtors or their related companies and garnishees. These documents be filed within a period of four weeks," it added.

Meanwhile, Saket Court Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav rejected further enforcement directorate (ED) custodial interrogations of former Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh and former Religare Chairman Sunil Godhwani. Malvinder and Godhwani will be sent to judicial custody and the concerned order is awaited on the same.

Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani are presently in the custody of the ED for interrogation in a money laundering case lodged by the agency in relation to the alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

In February this year, Malvinder had filed a complaint in his personal capacity with Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing claiming that his brother and other accused had colluded to cheat him.

Malvinder had named Shivinder, Dhillon, his wife Shabnam Dhillon, sons Gurpreet and Gurkirat, daughter-in-law Nayantara Dhillon, Sunil Godhwani and his brother Sanjay Godhwani, and others in his complaint. He had blamed the accused of wrongly taking control and misappropriating funds of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, the holding company of the Religare group.

In his complaint, Malvinder had blamed Shivinder of siphoning off funds "with the ulterior motive of gaining ultimate control of the seat of spiritual head of the RSSB which has been promised to him by Dhillon in lieu of this financial gain to himself".

Malvinder had also stated that Shivinder had "unilaterally signed a purported "family settlement" with Dhillon agreeing to absolve him of all wrongdoing whatsoever and agreeing that no liabilities or legal proceedings or criminality would be attributable to Dhillon". He further said that Dhillon had been "threatening him from time to time to sign the same settlement".

