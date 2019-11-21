Delhi court seeks action report on Malvinder Singh's complaint against brother Shivinder, RSSB chief Dhillon, Sunil Godhwani

Delhi's Patiala House court has sought details from Delhi Police about the action taken on complaint by former Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh against brother and co-promoter Shivinder Singh, Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon, former Religare Chairman Sunil Godhwani, and others.

In February this year, Malvinder had filed a complaint in his personal capacity with Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing claiming that his brother and other accused had colluded to cheat him. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshottam Pathak has instructed the police to file the action taken report by December 12, the next date for hearing.

Malvinder had named Shivinder, Dhillon, his wife Shabnam Dhillon, sons Gurpreet and Gurkirat, daughter in-law Nayantara Dhillon, Sunil Godhwani and his brother Sanjay Godhwani, and others in his complaint. He had blamed the accused of wrongly taking control and misappropriating funds of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, the holding company of the Religare group.

In his complaint, Malvinder had blamed Shivinder of siphoning off funds "with the ulterior motive of gaining ultimate control of the seat of spiritual head of the RSSB which has been promised to him by Dhillon in lieu of this financial gain to himself".

Malvinder had also stated that Shivinder had "unilaterally signed a purported "family settlement" with Dhillon agreeing to absolve him of all wrongdoing whatsoever and agreeing that no liabilities or legal proceedings or criminality would be attributable to Dhillon". He further said that Dhillon had been "threatening him from time to time to sign the same settlement".

Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani are presently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate for interrogation in a money laundering case lodged by the agency in relation to the alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). He will remain in ED custody till November 23.

