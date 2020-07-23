Dalal Street adds 2 lakh investors in last 4 days

Exhibiting its best quarterly return since 2009 in June, the Sensex ended with a gain of 7.8 per cent in June. The rally continued in July with almost one-third of gains recorded in the past four trading sessions during which a spate of investors flocked to the D-street. Data shows an addition of 1.5 lakh registered investors between July 20 and July 23. As on date, around 5.2 crore investors are registered with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with close to 11 lakh investors added over the previous month and around 1.3 crore over last year.

The monthly tally is improving. In a separate set of data, there were 5.07 crore registered investors as on June 19 2020 after a jump of 8.6 lakh investors over the previous month. Comparatively, this difference was 7.38 lakh as on May 19 and 6.10 lakh as on April 19 versus their previous months.

However, there were no surprises on the state-wide contributors as investors from Maharashtra alone accounted for a 21 per cent share in this substantial growth with an addition of more than 30,000 investors between July 20 and July 23. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh added another 31,000 investors since July 20. Together, these four states account for 42.1 per cent of investors that were registered on the exchange in the past four sessions.

The 30-pack index has resumed gains, climbing 269 points to close at 38,140 on Thursday after breaking a five-day winning streak on Wednesday. "Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday, with the region's biggest market in Tokyo closed for a four-day weekend. The latest flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing may have swayed investors in Asia," said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities in a note.