Dead bodies of Covid-19 patients pile up in Raipur govt hospital

The saddest part about the coronavirus pandemic is the lack of dignity in death. Harrowing scenes of dead bodies being piled upon one another outside the hospital premises and dead bodies being placed shoddily inside the morgue room were reported from Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur where 50 people died in a single day. The hospital has run out of space to store corpses due to the recent COVID-19 surge across the state.

In a 38 second-long video shared by Aam Aadmi Party's social media outreach professional Vikash on Twitter, some corpses can be seen placed outside the hospital premises while others are placed shoddily inside the morgue room.





Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh has run out of space to store bodies.



Bodies are piled up outside the hospital premises.#StaySafe#MaskUpIndiapic.twitter.com/9NJVEGPffg â Vikash (@VickyKedia) April 12, 2021

Raipur's Chief Medical and Health Officer Meera Baghel told NDTV that their preparations are falling short and even crematoriums are overwhelmed due to second wave of the contagion.

"No one could have guessed that there would be so many deaths all at once. We have enough freezers for the usual number of deaths. But we just can't understand how places with one to two deaths are reporting 10-20. If we prepare for 10-20, 50-60 people are dying. How can we arrange freezers for so many people at once? Even crematoriums are overwhelmed," Baghel said.

Raipur is not the only worst-hit district due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Crematoriums in Chhattisgarh's Durg district continue to be overwhelmed as around 50-60 bodies are being cremated here every day. This has affected people living near the 'muktidham' in Ramnagar and Risali, who are facing health problems due to the smoke emanating from the crematorium in Durg.

Ramnagar Councillor Diwakar Bharti said, "People are facing health problems due to smoke coming from crematory in Durg. Around 70 dead bodies are being burnt here. A more serious matter is that dead bodies of people who died of COVID-19 and dead bodies of normal deaths are being burnt together. Locals have called me as they are worried and the authorities have said they will not continue with the burning."

Cremation grounds run out of space in Durg Chhattisgarh, and instead of handling Covid situation, CG CM @bhupeshbaghel is busy in Assam election for door to door campaign. Shameful.pic.twitter.com/ceJZfsgbEJ â Lala (@Lala_The_Don) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has reported over 4.56 lakh total coronavirus cases so far, with 13,586 in the last 24 hours. Of these, more than 3.52 lakh have recovered, including 4,875 discharges on Monday. The state's active case tally stands at 98,856. Total 5,031 people have succumbed to the contagion so far, with 132 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

