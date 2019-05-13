Deadline for filing April GST sales returns extended till June 20 for 14 Odisha districts due to cyclone Fani

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for filing summary sales return for April in 14 districts of Odisha affected by cyclone Fani by a month till June 20.

Similarly, the due date for filing final sales return or GSTR-1 for April for taxpayers having aggregate turnover more than Rs 1.5 crore too has been extended by a month till June 10.

In two separate notifications, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that these extended deadlines for filing April returns would be for registered taxpayers whose principal place of business is in the districts of Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri in the state of Odisha.

The due date for filing summary sales return GSTR-3B and GSTR-1 for April was earlier notified as May 20 and May 11, respectively.

However, the CBIC notification extends this deadline of GSTR-3B and GSTR-1 for the specified 14 districts in Odisha to June 20 and June 10, respectively.

Odisha was hit by "extremely severe" cyclonic storm Fani earlier this month, which has left 64 dead and at least 241 people injured in the state.

