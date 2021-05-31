Deadline for filing monthly GST sales returns extended to June 26

The Centre stated on Monday the last date for filing monthly GST sales returns for May has been extended by 15 days i.e till June 26. Earlier, the GST Council, which was chaired by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprised of state counterparts, in a meeting on May 28 decided to extend certain compliance relaxation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in a series of posts on Twitter, listed out various relaxation that has been extended by the GST Council.

"The due date for furnishing details of outward supplies in Form GSTR-1 for the month of May 2021 is extended by 15 days. The extended due date is June 26," CBIC has explained.

Firms file GSTR-1, giving details of supplies made during a particular month, by the 11th day of the following month. For the payment of GST, Form GSTR-3B is filed by businesses in a staggered manner. This takes place between the 20th-24th day of the succeeding month.

The date for composition dealers to file returns for the fiscal year 2020-21 has been extended by three months till July 31, 2021, as per the direction of the GST Council.

"Due date for furnishing annual return in Form GSTR-4 for FY 2020-21 to be extended to July 31, 2021," CBIC noted, It added that relevant notifications regarding these relaxations will be issued in due time.

It further added that GST Council has permitted taxpayers who are registered under the Companies Act to provide GST returns using Electronic Verification Code (EVC) instead of Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) till August 31, 2021.

