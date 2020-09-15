Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Parliament over India-China standoff today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday, September 15 over India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Singh will address Lok Sabha as it meets again at 3 pm. His statement assumes significance in the wake of opposition's demands for a debate on the issue.

Singh's address will be the Modi government's first official statement over the current standoff along the LAC (line of actual control).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session on Monday, September 14 had told reporters that "our brave soldiers are guarding the borders amid adverse weather in the mountains. All MPs are united in supporting our soldiers." He added that "I believe that all members of Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers."

Singh recently met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also met in Moscow a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are also likely to meet over video conferencing on Tuesday afternoon, government sources said.

During the monsoon session, which began on Monday, the opposition is seeking to corner the government on it's handling of the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

An updated business agenda for the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday said Singh will make a statement in the lower house on "the developments on our border in Ladakh."

The Congress and other opposition parties raised these demands in the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, but no time has yet been allocated for these discussions.

The BAC for Lok Sabha will be held again on Tuesday afternoon to further discuss the first week's business schedule.

Similar demands have been raised by the Congress in the BAC for Rajya Sabha as well.