Delhi's air quality reaches severe level; AQI trots at 441

Delhi's air quality reached severe levels and the AQI stood at 441 on Wednesday morning. The AQI in Anand Vihar (442), Jahangirpuri (450), Punjabi Bagh (420), ITO (434) and Narela (416) teetered on severe levels as of 11 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution levels stand at very poor levels at Lodhi Road (342), Dwarka Sector-8 (393), Mandir Marg (390) and IGI Airport Terminal-3 (344) areas.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 50-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

Delhi's overall air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with 18 out of 38 stations recording 'severe' air quality. According to government agencies, stubble fire counts reached 189 and the share of stubble burning in Delhi's air pollution was five per cent on Wednesday.

SAFAR also said that the air quality of the national capital, however, is expected to improve. "Winds are forecasted to pick up and improve the ventilation condition by tomorrow afternoon. The AQI is likely to improve towards the lower end of the very poor by tomorrow evening and likely stay at very poor to the higher end of poor on November 26," the central agency said.

An AQI in the very poor category can lead to respiratory illnesses on prolonged exposure whereas severe AQI levels can even impact healthy people and seriously affect those who have pre-existing health conditions.

