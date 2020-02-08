Delhi Assembly election 2020: Alka Lamba loses her cool, slaps AAP worker at polling booth

Delhi election 2020:Congress candidate Alka Lamba slapped an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker at a polling booth near Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi on Saturday. Lamba slapped after he allegedly passed some comments on her son.

Alka Lamba slaps AAP worker Video:





#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission. #DelhiElections2020 (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/l5VriLUTkF â ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Lamba is contesting from Chandni Chowk seat in the Delhi elections. Lamba had a two-decade-long association with the Congress party before she switched over to the newly formed AAP in December 2014 but later changed back to the Congress side.

Lamba cast her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension. Alka Lamba is contesting against Prahlad Singh Sahni of AAP and BJP's Suman Gupta.

Lamba is an alumnus of St Stephen's College. She has served as the president of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), national president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), general secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, and secretary of the All India Congress Committee.

