Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live: 1.87% polling till 9 am in the national capital

Delhi Assembly Polls Live Updates: Delhi has recorded 1.87% polling till 9 am on Saturday. The voter turnout percentage is expected to go up through the day as more people come out to vote in Delhi election 2020.Polling has begun for 70 constituencies in Delhi. The national capital will seal the fate of 672 candidates in the fray for 70 assembly seats.There are over 1.47 crore eligible voters to exercise their franchise in Delhi election 2020. Polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

The election commission (EC) which is conducting the Delhi election 2020 is all geared up for the polls riding high on tech-savvy elements such as QR codes and mobile apps. The EC has identified 516 locations and 3,704 polling booths as critical voting stations with the paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure smooth elections. Activities are these polling stations will also be monitored through webcasting.

Delhi Police has made tight security arrangements across the national capital and is keeping an extra vigil in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive areas in view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests. The police have deployed nearly 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF) to ensure violence-free and smooth Delhi Assembly polls.

9.44 am: CM Kejriwal seeks mother's blessings as he leaves to cast his vote

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought his mother's blessings before he left his house to cast his vote. Kejriwal is fighting Delhi election 2020 from the New Delhi constituency.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves for casting his vote.BJP's Sunil Yadav& Congress's Romesh Sabharwal are contesting against him from New Delhi constituency. #DelhiElections2020pic.twitter.com/2N14o8KyCi - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

9.37 am: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi arrives to vote at South Extension-II

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling booth in South Extension-II

#DelhiElections2020 : Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling station in South Extension Part-II. Delhi pic.twitter.com/vytVmaaWeU - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

9.32 am: Menaka Gandhi arrives at Nirman Bhawan to vote

BJP leader Menaka Gandhi arrived at the Nirman Bhawan voting station to cast her vote.

9.27 am: EVM malfunction reported at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114 in New Delhi constituency

9.17 am: Congress candidate Alka Lamba casts vote at polling booth in Tagore Garden Extension

Congress's Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba arrived at a polling booth in Tagore Garden Extension to cast her vote. She is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of AAP and BJP's Suman Gupta.

Delhi: Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, Alka Lamba casts her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension; She is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP's Suman Gupta. pic.twitter.com/tRVk3Y6r2z - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

9.09 am: Polling not started at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to technical issue in EVM

The voting for Delhi election 2020 has not yet begun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar owing to a technical issue in the EVM. EC's technical team has reached the spot to look into the issue.

9.02 am: Delhi Election 2020: Lt Governor Anil Baijal casts vote at polling booth in Greater Kailash

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal arrived at a polling station in Greater Kailash (GK) to cast their vote. AAP's sitting MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj is in the fray against BJP's Shikha Rai and Congress's Sukhbir Pawar from the GK constituency.

Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal cast their vote at a polling station at Greater Kailash; AAP's sitting MLA and candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj is contesting against BJP's Shikha Rai and Congress's Sukhbir Pawar from here pic.twitter.com/mmKItjEOdl - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.58 am: Today, Delhi will vote for better education, future of their children, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from patparganj Assembly constituency said on Saturday that the people of Delhi will vote for better education and future of their children.

Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency at Mayur Vihar Phase II. He says, "Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children"; The BJP has fielded Ravi Negi from the constituency. pic.twitter.com/tdFPc1cVqJ - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.55 am: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan casts vote at polling booth in Krishna Nagar

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan arrived at a polling booth in Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar with his mother to cast his vote.

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with his mother arrive at Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar to cast their votes; BJP's Anil Goel and Congress's Ashok Walia contesting from here against AAP's sitting MLA and candidate SK Bagga pic.twitter.com/TUfhc4oMJ7 - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.45 am: BJP MP Parvesh Verma votes at Matiala constituency polling station

BJP MP Parvesh Verma arrived at a polling station in Matiala constituency to cast his vote. See visuals.

Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma casts his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency; BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency, respectively. Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala pic.twitter.com/u0toVZVMNX - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.37 am: People come out in big numbers to vote in Shaheen Bagh

Scores of people turn up to cast their vote at polling booth in Shaheen Bagh. A long queue of people was seen at a voting station in Shaheen Public School in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh which has been the epicenter of anti-CAA protests lately.

A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri. #DelhiElections2020pic.twitter.com/4hB60BtqGd - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.28 am: Vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics, tweets Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday took to Twitter to appeal to Delhiites to exercise their franchise and free Delhi from "lies and vote bank politics." "I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics", tweeted Shah.

à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾, à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤à¤°à¥à¤¬ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤à¤° à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤« à¤à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤µ à¤®à¤à¤¬à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤² à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤µà¥à¤à¤¬à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤ - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2020

8.20 am: Union Minister S Jaishankar votes at a polling station in Tuglak Crescent

Union Minister S Jaishankar reached a polling station in Tuglak Crescent to cast his vote. See visuals.

Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." pic.twitter.com/y8quQkTS8L - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.16 am: PM Modi appeals to youth to vote in numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to appeal to young voters to come out in maximum numbers and create a new voting record. "Today is the voting day for the Delhi Assembly elections. My appeal to all voters is that they participate in this festival of democracy in maximum number and create a new voting record. Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers," PM Modi tweeted.

à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤­à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤² à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤µà¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤ à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤µà¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤¿à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2020

8.10 am: Kejriwal appeals to women voters

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to specially appeal to all women voters. He said in his tweet that the way women take the responsibility of their homes, the same way they should take the responsibility of the country and Delhi. He appealed to women to come out to vote and also bring the men of their houses.

à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¡à¤¾à¤²à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤¾à¤¸ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤² - à¤à¥à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤ª à¤à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤µà¥à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¥à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤§à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¡à¤¾à¤²à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤° à¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾ - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

8.00 am: Polling begins for 70 constituencies of Delhi. Voting will end at 6 pm.

8.00 am: Delhi Election 2020: Polling to begin soon: How to check your name on voter's list

You can vote only if your name appears in the voter list which is also known as the electoral roll.

Here is how you can verify your name on the voter's list:

Visit the official website of CEO Delhi (ceodelhi.gov.in) or the official website of the Election Commission of India (eci.gov.in)

Find 'Check Your Name in The Voter's List (Electoral Roll) by Voter ID No' or 'Check Your Name in The Voter's List (Electoral Roll) By Voter's Name' on the CEO Delhi home page and click on it.

You would be directed to another page where you would have to fill in all your details such as your name, father's name, age, state, district, Assembly constituency and captcha code

Hit search. Your details would appear at the bottom of the page.

Your details as a voter in the Delhi Election 2020 would also include your polling station.

7.48 am: Delhi Assembly election polling to begin in 1 hour, see visuals from Jhandewalan

The national capital is all set to vote for Delhi Assembly election 2020. The polling begins in an hour at 8 am. See visuals from Jhandewalan

7.40 am: Tentative voting schedule of BJP leaders

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari will vote at 9 AM at Block C-8 Govt Sec School, Yamuna Vihar

Parvesh Verma will vote at Sarvodaya boy's school at 8 AM

Kapil Mishra will cast his vote at 8 AM B-5, MCD primary school, Yamuna Vihar

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will cast his vote from Rajender Nagar

Dr Harshvardhan will vote at 8 AM from Ratna Devi School Krishna nagar

Vijay Goel will at 10 AM at St Equivar School, Civil Lines

Ramesh Bidhuri will vote at 9 am from MCD School Bhangar mohalla, Tughlakabad

7.30 am: See the schedule of Congress leaders

Rahul Gandhi will cast his vote around 10:30 am at NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will vote at 10.30 am at Nirman Bhawan polling booth.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will vote along with Robert Vadra between 11.30 am and 1 pm at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya polling booth at Lodhi Estate.

7.24 am: See voting schedules of Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP leaders

1. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Time: 9 AM

Polling station: Rajpura State Transport Authority, 35, Bhiku Ram Jain Marg - Rajpur Rd, Civil Lines

2. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Time: 10 AM

Polling station: MCD School , B32 Pandav Nagar

3. Gopal Rai

Time 8:30 AM

Place: Nagar Nigam Pratibha Bal balika Vidyalay, Babarpur Road

4. Sanjay Singh

Time: 11:00 AM

Polling station: St Columbus School Ashok place, North Avenue

5. Saurabh Bharadwaj

Time - 8 AM

Polling station: SDMC School, Chirag Delhi, near Pracheen Shiv Mandir, GK

6. Rajendra Pal Gautam

Time: 8 AM

Polling station: MCD Primary school, O&P Pocket, Dilshad Garden

7.15 am: Delhi elections will be a cakewalk for AAP, says satta market

The bookies of satta bazaar have placed their bets on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is likely to reclaim power with ease. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party may win nearly 57-59 seats. A delhi-based bookie told Mail Today that AAP was flying at 69 two weeks ago. However, the BJP appears to be getting all the limelight in the view of Shaheen Bagh protests. "By 11/12 we mean that if a punter says 'yes' for 12 (seats) then he confirms that BJP would be get more than 12 seats. If he says 'no' for 11, it means BJP would get less than 11 seats," the bookie said.

"The rates do fluctuate during polls. If Amit Shah addresses a large gathering and makes a scathing attack on his opponents, and if his remarks get media attention, the BJP surely benefits from such political developments. Similarly, Kejriwal's successful roadshows also have a positive impact on AAP," he added.

7.00 am: Delhi Metro service up and running since 4 am for elections

Delhi Metro started its services at 4 am on Saturday to facilitate the polling personnel and other reach their designated voting stations on time. Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am after which normal metro services will be resumed.

6.55 am: Triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. It will be interesting to see if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will repeat its stellar performance of 2015 Delhi election. While the BJP which bagged all seven seats in Delhi Lok Sabha election held in May 2019, it will targeting at expanding its vote share in the national capital as well. The Congress on the other hand is looking to better its performance than last time when it did get any seat in the Delhi Assembly polls, however the party improved its vote share in 2019 polls.

6.45 am: Delhi Assembly Election 2020 voting to begin at 8 am

Following a high octane campaigning by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and BJP, its now over to delhi voters to choose the next government in the national capital. Delhiites will come out to vote across 13,750 polling booths today. Voting will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm. Over 1.47 crore people, comprising 2.08 lakh first-time voters will be eligible to cast their votes today. There are over 672 candidates in the fray out which 148 are independents and 79 women. The poll percentage in 2015 was 67.47 while it was 65.86 in 2013.