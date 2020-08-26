Business Today
Loading...

Delhi CM Kejriwal calls urgent meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials will attend the meeting, which will take place at 11 am

twitter-logoPTI | August 26, 2020 | Updated 09:47 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal calls urgent meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting to discuss the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi, sources said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials will attend the meeting, which will take place at 11 am, according to sources.

Also read: COVID-19 in UP: Yogi Adityanath directs officials to take required precuations for upcoming festivals

The city recorded 1,544 more COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500 mark.

Also read: Minors in 5-17 age bracket most exposed to COVID-19: Delhi serological survey

Also read: Coronavirus tests per million reach 26,685 in India; positivity rate down to 8.60%

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: COVID-19 situation | COVID-19 situation delhi | Delhi Chief Minister | Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi Health Minister | Satyendar Jain | COVID-19 cases delhi | COVID-19 deaths delhi | COVID-19 testing delhi | COVID-19 survey delhi
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close