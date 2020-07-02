Delhi coronavirus update: COVID care centre with 480 beds set up at Commonwealth Games village

Delhi's Commonwealth Games (CWG) village has beenturned into coronavirus care centre amid the surge in infection rates in the city. According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, around 480 beds have been prepared in the CWG stadium.

Yesterday, CM Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited CWG Stadium to review the preparedness of the COVID care facility. Kejriwal told media that separate wards have been created for both men and women at the COVID care centre adding that additional space have been made for doctors and nurses to stay.

Doctors For You, a non-profit organisation, is supporting the Delhi government in setting up the facility.

"A massive expansion of the number of COVID-19 beds is underway in Delhi. The number of cases in Delhi is now decreasing (comparatively) and the situation seems to be getting under control," Kejriwal told the media after the visit.

Still, the Delhi government is preparing for all possible situations considering the unpredictability of the novel coronavirus as no one can say when the cases might increase or decrease, he added.

Moreover, many banquet halls were being acquired in Delhi and more centres like the one at CWG village will be established in the coming days, Kejriwal said.

At present, Delhi has registered 89,802 cases out of which 27,007 are active, and 59,992 are cured or discharged. The national capital has reported 2,803 deaths due to coronavirus so far. Delhi's mortality rate stands at 3.12 per cent, whereas the recovery rate stands at 66.8 per cent.

In Delhi, coronavirus cases surged in the month of June. According to Delhi government data, 66,526 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from June 1 to June 30.

For the last few days, the Centre has been overseeing Delhi's preparations. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a number of steps, including house-to-house survey, ramping up testing and bed capacity, to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Additionally, Delhi government panel has recommended roping in postgraduate students, pooling of resources of hospitals and cash incentives to address the problem of shortage of staff in hospitals.

