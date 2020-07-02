Coronavirus update: 19,148 new cases, 434 deaths in 24 hours; India breaches 6 lakh mark

A total of 434 deaths and 19,148 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in India in the past 24 hours. With the current rise in cases, the positive cases stand at 6,04,641, including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 recoveries and 17,834 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data suggests. As per the ICMR data, 90,56,173 samples have been tested so far, of which 2,29,588 were tested in the 24 hours alone.

Even though cases are rising every day, India's recovery rate continues to improve. The recovery rate has now improved to 59.5 per cent with the gap between recoveries and active cases widening to 1.33 lakh.

India took just five days to breach the 6 lakh mark from 5 lakh cases. The coronavirus cases rose from 4 to 5 lakh in six days; 8 days from 3-4 lakh; 10 days from 2-3 lakh; 15 days from 1-2 lakh and 109 days to breach the 1-lakh mark.

States with the maximum caseloads are Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra has maximum 1,80,298 cases, including 79,091 active cases, 93,154 discharges and 8,053 deaths. The national capital has 89,802 cases, including 27,007 active cases, 59,992 recoveries and 2,803 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 94,049 cases, including 39,859 active cases, 52,926 recoveries and 1,264 deaths.

So far, 13 states have more than 10,000 cases each, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya and Sikkim are the only states to have fewer than 100 cases.

As of today, the coronavirus case tally has reached 106,940,60 across the world, with the US, Brazil and Russia being the most-affected countries in the world at 26.8 lakh, 14.4 lakh, and 6.4 lakh cases, respectively, John Hopkins University data suggests. With the current speed, India will replace Russia in just a week to become the third most affected country in the world. In terms of fatalities, India is already the world's 8th most-affected nation.

