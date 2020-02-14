Business Today
Delhi Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi for swearing-in ceremony

Kejriwal Oath Taking: For its oath taking ceremony slated on February 16, AAP has made a special guest list that features the 'Little Mufflerman', 1-year old Avyaan Tomar and also a very famous politician. The oath taking ceremony will take place in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi just like 2015

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.  AAP on Wednesday also invited Avyaan Tomar, also known as 'Little Mufflerman' and 'Baby Kejriwal' to the oath-taking ceremony on February 16.

The one-year-old was first spotted at the ITO headquarters of the AAP on the Delhi Assembly elections result day. The Delhi polls results were declared on February 11.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory in these elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats. Kejriwal won from his New Delhi constituency with a margin of 21,697 votes against BJP candidate Sunil Yadav.  AAP's landslide win in the Delhi elections is being attributed to Kejriwal's strategy of strictly focusing on civic issues and good governance.

The saffron party, however, could secure only 8 seats in the Delhi 2020 elections, although there was a slight improvement in its vote share compared to the 2015 elections. The Congress party could not secure a single seat in these Delhi elections. Meanwhile, AAP took to Twitter to share that over 10 lakh people had joined the party after its victory in the Delhi elections 2020.

