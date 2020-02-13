AAP invites 'Little Mufflerman' to Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who spearheaded his party's landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls, will take oath as chief minister for the third consecutive time on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan. Though the party has clearly stated that they will not invite political leaders from other states, AAP has given its affirmation to one special invitation for the swearing-in ceremony.





Big Announcement:



Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb.



Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is â AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

AAP revealed on Thursday it had invited "Little Mufflerman'' to the oath-taking of ceremony of Kejriwal. The one-year-old "Mufflerman", whose original name is Avyaan Tomar was first spotted at the AAP headquarters at ITO on the result day of the Delhi Assembly election on February 11.

The one-year-old was declared "cutest child of the day" by netizens on February 11. Little Tomar had donned CM Kejriwal's maroon-coloured sweater, mufflers, a fake moustache as well as spectacles on result's day.

AAP on Tuesday convincingly managed to claim a third stint in power by winning 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi polls. The BJP was confined to single-digit score of 8 seats. The Congress party could not win a single seat this time either.

Meanwhile, AAP has claimed over 10 lakh people joined the party within 24 hours of victory.

More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory.



To join AAP, give a missed a call on :

9871010101#JoinAAPpic.twitter.com/o79SV8bj01 â AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

A poster of Arvind Kejriwal urging citizens to call on a helpline number to give their inputs for "nation-building" was put up outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi after the results. "Join AAP for nation-building...give a missed call on 9871010101," the poster stated.

