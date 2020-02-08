Delhi Elections: Amit Shah summons BJP MPs as exit polls predict AAP returning to power

Delhi polls: Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Saturday evening after exit polls predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Reports suggest that the party's national chief JP Nadda, along with other party leaders including Vijay Goel, Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Singh and Nityanand Rai, are also present at the meeting.

Exit polls projected AAP returning to power in the national capital with a clear majority, whereas BJP is likely to remain a distant second. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, AAP is set to win 59-68 seats, whereas BJP might be limited to 2-11 seats. While BJP might improve its seat tally in comparison to the last Assembly elections in Delhi.

The BJP had left no stone unturned while canvassing for the Delhi Assembly elections. Around 240 BJP MPs, 70 union ministers and even several chief ministers campaigned for several days in the national capital. Shah himself conducted door-to-door campaigns ahead of polls in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that all exit polls will be proved wrong on the result day, February 11. In a tweet, he stated that BJP will form the next government in Delhi with 48 seats.

