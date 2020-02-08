Delhi Exit Poll Results Live Updates: India Today-Axis My India survey predicts AAP sweeping West Delhi

Depsite the spirited election campaign by Aam Aadmi Partym Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, voter turnout remained dismal on poll day in Delhi. As voting ends in a short while from now, exit polls predicting the electorate's mood are expected to arrive shortly.

A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly. Last year, AAP registered a landslide victory in the national by winning 67 seats, whereas BJP was limited to three seats. Congress could not win even one seat.

ALSO READ:Delhi Election Exit Poll Results: Watch Live Streaming of Delhi Exit Polls on India Today, Aaj Tak

ALSO READ:Delhi Election 2020: When are exit polls? Check out date, timings

ALSO READ:Delhi Election 2020: Voting date, Exit poll result, election FAQs, full schedule, seats

Follow BusinessToday.In for live updates from exit polls on 2020 Delhi Assembly elections:

6:30 pm: India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts a sweep in West Delhi for Aam Admi Party

AAP: 9-10

BJP+: 0-1

Congress+: 0

Others: 0

6:00 pm: Voting percentage was pegged at 54.65 per cent by 6:00 pm.

6:00 pm: Women protesters from Shaheen Bagh vote in batches to keep agitation alive

On a sit-in for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act, women protesters at Shaheen Bagh voted in batches on Saturday so that the agitation remains unaffected. While some of the women voted in the morning, others chose to get their fingers inked in the afternoon and the remaining in the evening.

In the meantime, the menfolk from Shaheen Bagh filled in at the protest site when the women protestors were away completing domestic chores. The Shaheen Bagh protest site had become a focal point in the BJP's poll campaign.

(PTI)

5:41 pm: Voting underway at a polling booth in Shaheen Bagh.

#DelhiElections2020: Voting underway at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri. pic.twitter.com/URTFL7OpJq â ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

5:30 pm: Women voters participated enthusiatically in voting during 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

5:30 pm: Voter turnout in Delhi Assembly elections reaches 53.18 per cent.