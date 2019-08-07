Delhi government declares two-day mourning for Sushma Swaraj
Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader.
PTI New Delhi Last Updated: August 7, 2019 | 09:31 IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday.
Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.