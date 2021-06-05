Delhi lockdown update: Markets, malls to open on odd-even basis from Monday; metro to run at 50% capacity

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that shops in the national capital will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis from Monday, June 7. He added that Delhi Metro will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

"Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, malls to be opened on odd-even basis," said Kejriwal on Saturday, according to ANI.

Kejriwal added that private offices in the national capital will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. "Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100%, group B with 50% staff," added the Chief Minister.

Discussing the potential third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is ready to combat the third wave of coronavirus. He added that the administration has set up a pediatric task force for the same. Kejriwal explained that the Delhi government will set up two genome sequencing labs for the detection of new coronavirus variants, if any.

"With an expected third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tones of oxygen," said the Chief Minister. He added that a team of doctors and experts will be set up to examine the demand for medicines in order to tackle the "WhatsApp forwards of medicines".

Also Read: India records 1.20 lakh new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate reaches 5.78%

Also read: US colleges, universities ask Indian students inoculated with Covaxin, Sputnik V to revaccinate