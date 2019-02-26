Business Today

Delhi govt presents Rs 60,000 cr budget for 2019-20

Presenting the budget, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the budget has been dedicated to soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack.

A budget of Rs.53,000 crore was presented last year.

The AAP government Tuesday presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 in the Assembly and said it is "two times more" than the one presented in 2014-15.

The Delhi Assembly session began with a standing ovation to the the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistani territory

"The budget estimates for 2019-20 are pegged at Rs 60,000 crore which is two times more than the budget presented in 2014-15," Sisodia said.

