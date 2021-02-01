Delhi govt revises cap on guests to 200 in closed venues for weddings, funerals

The Delhi government has revised guidelines related to public gatherings at social, cultural and religious events. According to the latest guidelines, maximum 200 people can attend social, cultural and religious events such as weddings and funerals in a closed venue. There, however, is no cap announced in case of an open space.

This development comes after the banquet and tent house owners urged the state government to raise the cap on number of people allowed at gatherings from 50. They said that COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control as of now.

Banquet owners say they have faced huge losses due to the cap imposed on the number of guests allowed for gatherings, which were imposed in November 2020 given the uptick in COVID-19 cases across the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported total 6, 35,096 COVID-19 cases with 140 fresh cases on Sunday. Out of these, 6,22,882 people have recovered from coronavirus whereas 10, 853 people have succumbed to it. There are total 1,361 active coronavirus cases in the national capital as of Monday, 09:00 am.

Also read: PM-KISAN sops reached 20 lakh undeserving beneficiaries: report