Delhi govt working on startup policy for students: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government is working on a startup policy to help students who have excellent ideas and want to start their own businesses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. Addressing the convocation at Ambedkar University, Kejriwal said everybody should have the target of being a job provider.

"It is important to get a job for the initial few years to gain experience but you should think about creating jobs for people and youth of the country. Students should also join politics and if people remain silent and stop participating in politics, the democracy will go for a toss. Every citizen must participate in politics," the CM said.

"The students who would want to get into business now or after few months, I would want to tell them that we are bringing a startup policy to aid you all. I know many students who want to do business, they have excellent business ideas, but they don't know how to take the first step, who to take advice from, and how to arrange for finances and loans.

We are bringing a comprehensive startup policy for such students. We will provide legal and technical guidance, will aid the students in getting loans and subsidies to help them implement a business idea," said the CM. As many as 1,003 students successfully graduated at the ninth convocation of the university, an increase of 21 per cent from the previous year.

Of this, 442 students received undergraduate degrees, 504 postgraduate, 51 MPhil and four PhD degrees. Sixty-five per cent of graduating students were women. Degrees were presented to them in person as well as through the digital mode. I am sure out of the students passing out today, those who wish to go for higher studies can avail the scheme of the Delhi government, where the government offers loans to the students who have financial difficulty, Kejriwal said.

You can avail a collateral-free loan of Rs 10 lakh from the Delhi government. Lots of research is done across the world and Indian students go to other countries and play a big part in research. But there is a lack of research in India. I hope that our students who have passed out will improve the research facilities and make India shine in the field of research," he added.

