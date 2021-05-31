Delhi HC asks North MCD to disclose assets, bank balance over non-payment of salaries, pensions

The Delhi High Court Monday directed North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (North MCD) to disclose its list of assets and bank balance to examine the issue of non-payment of salaries to the employees and pensions for those retired.

The high court warned it will now start attaching the civic body's properties as the employees and retired staff cannot wait endlessly for salaries and pensions.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh directed the North MCD's chairman to file the affidavit disclosing the assets and bank balances and listed the matter for further hearing on July 8.

