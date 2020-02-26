Delhi High Court invokes 1984 riots, says can't let it happen again

Delhi High Court has said that it cannot let another 1984 like riots happen in Delhi. The court made the statement in reference to the violence during anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

"We cannot let another 1984 scenario happen in this country again. Not under the watch of this court," the court said.

The High Court bench comprising of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Anup Jairam Bambani has asked top state and central government officials to go and meet the victims. It said that it is time to reach out to the people urgently and assure them.

It has directed that a helpline be set up for the victims and private ambulances be provided. The court has also directed setting up night shelters and community halls with basic facilities like blankets, medicine, food and sanitation for the victims.

Advocate Zubeda Begum has been appointed as amicus curae to co-ordinate between the victims and agencies providing medical assistance and safe passage to the victims.

The Court also said that it was "very unfortunate" that an Information Bureau(IB) officer was killed during the violent clashes.

Twenty people have already died and hundred others injured in the violent clashes in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.