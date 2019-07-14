Business Today

Delhi Metro: Train services on Magenta Line disrupted on Sunday morning

Delhi Metro Magenta Line services disrupted: Train services are temporarily being run between two loops - Jankapuri West and R K Puram metro stations, and Botanical Garden and Kalkaji metro stations.

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: July 14, 2019  | 10:55 IST
Train services on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were disrupted due to a technical issue on Sunday morning, leading to a single line train movement between R K Puram and Kalkaji, the DMRC said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), train services are temporarily being run between two loops - Jankapuri West and R K Puram metro stations, and Botanical Garden and Kalkaji metro stations.

"Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily: 1)Between Janakpuri West & R K Puram 2) Between Botanical Garden & Kalkaji. There is single line train movement between R K Puram & Kalkaji temporarily (sic)," DMRC tweeted.

