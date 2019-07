Delhi Metro given grant of over Rs 400 crore in Union Budget

The Delhi Metro has been given a grant of Rs 414.70 crore in the Union Budget 2019-20 as against Rs 50 crore in the last fiscal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the details while presenting the Budget in Parliament on Friday.

The Delhi Metro's current operational span is 342 km with 250 stations.

The last section of the DMRC made operational was on March 8 -- 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation sources in February after presentation of the Interim Budget 2019-20 had said, the grant had been given for work on Noida and Ghaziabad sections of the network.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been allocated Rs 17,713.93 crore for executing metro projects across the country, which was Rs 14,864.60 crore in the revised Budget of the previous fiscal.

The government has set aside Rs 19,152 crore for Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) as against the previous Budget's allocation of Rs 15,600 crore.

