Delhi Police should take decision on farmers' Republic Day tractor rally: SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that it will not pass any orders on farmers' tractor rally planned for Republic Day in New Delhi. The apex court has said that the police are the ones that must take decisions on such matters. Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws are expected to hold a massive tractor rally on January 26 if their ongoing talks with the governments about the farm laws fail.

After hearing the Supreme Court's take on the matter, the central government has stated that it will leave decision making in the hands of the Delhi Police for the scheduled tractor rally on Republic Day.

On Wednesday, the apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre asking the top court to order the protesting farmers to not conduct the planned tractor rally amidst Republic Day celebrations. The SC has allowed the central government to withdraw its plea and put the burden of decision making on the Delhi Police.

"We see it as irregular and improper to allow or disallow any rally or procession. The norm is it is police matter. The police decides it. We are not going to pass the order," a Supreme Court bench said on Wednesday.

Earlier, an SC bench headed by Chief Justice Sharad Bobde had stated in this particular case's context, the Delhi Police has the liberty to invoke all powers to address the law and order situation in the National Capital. "Who should be allowed and the number of people to enter are all matters of law and order to be decided by the police. We are not the first authority," said CJ Bobde.

The Centre's in its application filed in the top court through the Delhi Police had stated that any rally or protest which disrupts or disturbs the Republic Day celebrations will cause an "embarrassment to the nation".

Meanwhile, Farmers' protest leaders have stated the planned tractor rally would be peaceful and won't interrupt the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. "They are going to celebrate Republic day and won't breach peace with their tractor rally," advocate Prashant Bhushan told the apex court.

Also Read: It's a matter of law & order says SC, on farmer's tractor rally on R-Day