Delhi Police writes to Google, other social media giants; seeks details of 'toolkit' creators

Delhi Police has sought details of the 'toolkit' on farmers' agitation shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg from Google and other social media companies. In a letter sent to Google and other entities, it has asked for more clarity on details like email IDs, URLs, and other information mentioned in the PowerPoint presentation.

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has already lodged an FIR against Canada-based "pro-Khalistani" creators of the 'toolkit' for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the government of India". The toolkit was prepared by 'Poetic Justice Foundation', a Khalistani outfit co-founded by Mo Dhaliwal.

An unconfirmed video of a man reportedly addressing the members of the PJF in Canada's Vancouver is also going viral on social media. The man in the video talks about ongoing farmers' agitation in India for over two months.

When asked about the probe, Delhi Police's deputy Commissioner Anyesh Roy said that they suspect an "element of conspiracy". According to Delhi Police, the 'toolkit' was curated to coordinate a "digital strike through hashtags on or before January 26, tweet storms on January 23 onwards and physical action on January 26."

This PowerPoint presentation, shared accidentally by Greta, listed an array of tasks aimed at India. Some points mentioned in it were about organising on-ground action in front of the Indian embassies while others talked about "unified global disruption in the disruption on January 26" and "repeal of farm laws".